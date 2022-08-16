79,418 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at American Campus Communities

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.