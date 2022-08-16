8,007 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 47,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

