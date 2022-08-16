9,865 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,738,000.

IJS stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

