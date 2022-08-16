Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,210,432 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10,878.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210,432 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
