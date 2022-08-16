AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Miramar Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 4.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

