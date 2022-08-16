Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for approximately 3.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.36% of Primerica worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.70. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

