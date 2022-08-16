ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $22.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

ACAD stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

