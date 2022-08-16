Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Cut by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.18. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

