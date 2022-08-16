ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

ACCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $664.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

