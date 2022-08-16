Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

