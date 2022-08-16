Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Acme United

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,275 shares of company stock valued at $72,588 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

