Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Acme United
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.