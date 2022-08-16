ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ADTRAN stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

