Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,730,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 475.5% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.