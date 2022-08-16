AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

ASIX traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 197,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,397. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

