AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,743,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFTR remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

