Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE A traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. 1,668,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,555. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after buying an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 127,586 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

