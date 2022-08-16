Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.750-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE A traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $132.77. 1,668,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,555. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

