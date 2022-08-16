Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 210,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,551. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

