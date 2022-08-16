Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ALRN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
