Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.33. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

About Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

