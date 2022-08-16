Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 20,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

