Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $482.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Albireo Pharma

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.