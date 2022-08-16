Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,903,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 77.85%.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.