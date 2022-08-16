Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,903,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.11. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.47. Alexander’s has a one year low of $213.85 and a one year high of $299.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

