Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALFIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALFIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alfi Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ALFIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. Alfi has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.