Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Algoma Steel Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Algoma Steel Group pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 9.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group 24.16% 83.33% 36.40% Algoma Steel Group Competitors 13.54% 29.74% 15.11%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Algoma Steel Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algoma Steel Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Algoma Steel Group Competitors 331 1171 1443 36 2.40

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.42%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group $3.00 billion $684.27 million 1.52 Algoma Steel Group Competitors $17.04 billion $2.37 billion 3.83

Algoma Steel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group. Algoma Steel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group competitors beat Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

