Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $63.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00114526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00252672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00033872 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,295,123,903 coins and its circulating supply is 6,889,808,376 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

