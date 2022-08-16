Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.40 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $83.40 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

