Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,121. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.