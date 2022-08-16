Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

