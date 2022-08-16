Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 309,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 575.14%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,766.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,558 shares of company stock worth $1,172,082 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,123,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,689,000 after purchasing an additional 550,984 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 831,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $747,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.