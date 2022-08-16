Ambire AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.82 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $1.67 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,990.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00067778 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

