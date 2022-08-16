Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 45,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,728. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.