American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 122,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,477. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

