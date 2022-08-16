American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,283. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.