Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. 76,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

