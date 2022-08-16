Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.23. 78,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

