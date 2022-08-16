Amon Price Reaches $0.0002 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $122,741.21 and $172.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.