Amy E. Tapper Sells 750 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
IMGO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $657.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
