Amy E. Tapper Sells 750 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Amy E. Tapper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IMGO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $657.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 89,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

