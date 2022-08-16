Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $61.71

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

