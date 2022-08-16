Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$39.25

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

SNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$27.37 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 85.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

