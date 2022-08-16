Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $129.75

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Westlake by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

