Analyzing Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -20.13% -5.76% -2.79% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -41.91% -34.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $35.99 million 0.96 -$3.51 million ($0.51) -4.61 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.81 million ($2.56) -8.38

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.43, indicating a potential upside of 125.77%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases; and a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for cholesterol reducing agent to use in the hospital setting. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-001, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy; and STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. It had entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

