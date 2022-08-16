Analyzing Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 8.35% 2.41% Calix 28.95% 8.02% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telesat and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 0 9 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calix has a consensus target price of $65.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Telesat.

90.6% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telesat has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telesat and Calix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.26 $82.62 million N/A N/A Calix $679.39 million 5.49 $238.38 million $3.13 18.27

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Telesat.

Summary

Calix beats Telesat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and fully integrated with its GigaSpire family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

