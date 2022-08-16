ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,052. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

