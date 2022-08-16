Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 741,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.