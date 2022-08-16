Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

