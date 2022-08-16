Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $446,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

