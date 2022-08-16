Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AFT stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
