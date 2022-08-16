Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 273,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,928. Argan has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

