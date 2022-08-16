Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 10,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.