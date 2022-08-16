Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 133,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

