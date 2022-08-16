Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.59. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.